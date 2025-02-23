D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HWM opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.