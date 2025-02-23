Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,868.07 ($61.50) and traded as high as GBX 4,950 ($62.54). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,930 ($62.29), with a volume of 68,387 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,905.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,868.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 132.10 ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 42.83%.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

