Cowa LLC Purchases 232 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

