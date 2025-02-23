Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

CVALF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of -0.29.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.