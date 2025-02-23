Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.58%.
Covalon Technologies Stock Performance
CVALF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of -0.29.
About Covalon Technologies
