COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,263 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.48% of COPT Defense Properties worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after purchasing an additional 710,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,486 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

Free Report

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Further Reading

