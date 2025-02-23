Comparing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and International Monetary Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $5.05 billion 0.65 $173.00 million $3.42 19.46 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 3.46% 200.82% 5.71% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TriNet Group and International Monetary Systems' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $105.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.76%. Given TriNet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriNet Group beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

