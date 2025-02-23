ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.79. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 103,479 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

The stock has a market cap of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.