Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 338,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 109,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Chakana Copper Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 7.18.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
