Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 38.5% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 38.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). Approximately 8,976,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Trading Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £152.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.78.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.