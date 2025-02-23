Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.11% of Celsius worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 10,320.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,833 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 993.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,859 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.62 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.