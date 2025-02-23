Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 97,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 214,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

