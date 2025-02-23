CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
NASDAQ CRGX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.07.
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
