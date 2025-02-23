Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.56 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.
About Cardinal Energy
