Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.56 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

