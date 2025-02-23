Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) is Delta Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 297,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter.

CGXU stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

