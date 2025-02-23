Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.78 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.78 ($0.76). 21,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 78,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.76).

Calnex Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of £53.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,322.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.09.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecommunications and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.