Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.07. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 139,515 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 59,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

