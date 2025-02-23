Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.07. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 139,515 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
