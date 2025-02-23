Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,332 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

