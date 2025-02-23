Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $4,066,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $88.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

