Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

