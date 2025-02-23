Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.15 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

