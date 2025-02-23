Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 353,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 218,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

