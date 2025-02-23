Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) versus Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Financial Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and Bunker Hill Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $27.25 million N/A -$8.44 million $4.08 0.04 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.07) -2.31

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital N/A 75.79% 46.99% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -34.74%

Summary

This table compares Captor Capital and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Captor Capital beats Bunker Hill Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

