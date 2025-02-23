Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 166,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $218.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

