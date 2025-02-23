BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $3.78. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 25,005 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 817,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 228,488 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

