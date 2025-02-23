Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $376,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.