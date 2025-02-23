BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and traded as low as C$11.05. BioSyent shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 1,686 shares traded.

BioSyent Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$126.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.02.

Insider Transactions at BioSyent

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph March sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total transaction of C$55,628.75. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 112,400 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$1,267,557.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,344 shares of company stock worth $1,336,874. Corporate insiders own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Further Reading

