BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.33. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.
BioCorRx Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
About BioCorRx
BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.
