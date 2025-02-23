BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.33. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.

BioCorRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

About BioCorRx

(Get Free Report)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.