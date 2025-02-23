Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCAX opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

