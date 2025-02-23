Best Outdoor Stocks To Research – February 22nd

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Affirm, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. 34,962,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $760.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $7.49 on Friday, hitting $238.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.58. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 6,626,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 3.66.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,971,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

