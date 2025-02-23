Best Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – February 20th

CF Industries, CSX, Union Pacific, Nutrien, Norfolk Southern, Teck Resources, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares in companies that produce or distribute fertilizers used in agriculture. These stocks are often traded on the stock market and their value can fluctuate based on various factors including the global demand for crops, agricultural production, and the overall performance of the company. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,846,810. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,116. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.57.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,706. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,653. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.61.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,331. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 5,563,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,466,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

