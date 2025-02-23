Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 22nd

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,522,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,439,440. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,397,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,197. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,524,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.64.

