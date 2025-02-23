Best Canadian Stocks To Research – February 23rd

Celsius, CSX, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Canadian National Railway are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 62,307,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,918. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,611,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. CSX has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.31.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,465. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,405,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,961. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,851. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,342,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,510. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41.

