Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

