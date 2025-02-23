Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 452,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,522,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DFUV stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

