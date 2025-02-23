BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

