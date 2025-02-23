Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.45 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.31 ($0.13). Approximately 117,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 178,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.01 ($0.13).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of £10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.

