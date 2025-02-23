Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 1,630,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.
