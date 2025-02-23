Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th.

Autosports Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Autosports Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas(Nick) Pagent purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.86 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,825.00 ($17,722.93). 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autosports Group

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autosports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autosports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.