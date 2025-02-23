Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Autoliv has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.