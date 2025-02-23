Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ATMU opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

