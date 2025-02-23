Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

