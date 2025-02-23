Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Takes $524,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

