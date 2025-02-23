Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Takes $277,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. TotalEnergies comprises about 0.3% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

