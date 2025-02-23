Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $7.35. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 77,487 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

