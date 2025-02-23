Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) traded down 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Stock Down 20.7 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.