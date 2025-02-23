Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

AMP opened at $530.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.50 and a 200 day moving average of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

