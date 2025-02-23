Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

