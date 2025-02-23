Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 780,141 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,076,000 after buying an additional 299,280 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,404,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $189.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

