Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $366.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.06 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

