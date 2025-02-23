Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – February 22nd

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. 104,209,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,626,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.54. 7,341,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.25. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.43. 12,520,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.72. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

